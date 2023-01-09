SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Fazoli’s, a value fast-food Italian chain, will open its second Sioux Falls location January 12, according to an announcement.

The east-side store, located at 5120 E. Arrowhead Parkway, will join the current location at 4224 W Empire Pl.

“Since opening our first Fazoli’s, we’ve been honored at the response from the community,” said Franchisee Brian Hagan. “Now, we can’t wait to give the people of Sioux Falls even more convenience and value with a second location. We’re excited to celebrate opening day with everyone.”

The new Fazoli’s location will be open Monday through Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. In addition to being the second location in Sioux Falls (and South Dakota as a whole), it will also be the chain’s 217th location overall.