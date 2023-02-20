SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Less than a year after opening the first Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, a second location will open this week in Sioux Falls.

The new restaurant will open along Louise Avenue near the Empire Mall on Tuesday, February 21.

“We made our Sioux Falls debut at Dawley Farms last year,” said franchise owner, Ron Oberg. “That location has gradually become a local go-to for a quick bite to eat and serves as a great place for friends and family to meet up, relax and enjoy a quality meal together. We’re excited to expand into the southwest part of the city and look forward to serving guests in the area.”

The new location will be open 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Sunday through Thursday and from 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.