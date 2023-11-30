SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)–SDSU advertising students had a chance to get some real-world experience Thursday through a unique partnership with Startup Sioux Falls. How the students helped build digital ad campaigns for several local businesses in tonight’s Your Money Matters.



A group of SDSU students are pitching social media campaigns they’ve spent all semester building for real Sioux Falls companies.

“I think the students at SDSU that we worked with were very proactive in working with us. They definitely show passion for what they’re studying. Every step of the way they were in constant communication with us with what they were doing and how they were doing it,” Vince Danh, the co-owner of 4Front studios said.

4Front studios was one of six local startup companies to work with the SDSU Advertising Media Strategies students to build a social media and digital strategy for their companies.

“We talked to him, figured out what his business was all about, figured out what was his target audience what age group he was looking at, that made us decide what social media platform we wanted to use, whether that was Instagram, Facebook, we did Google search ads,” SDSU Senior Dalys Beanum said.

Dalys Beanum is a senior at SDSU. He says this assignment gave him and his classmates the hands on experience they need to start their careers.

“It’s actual businesses around you that you can communicate with and talk with and they’re actually going through stuff,” Beanum said.

And the students’ work to build these campaigns was also a big benefit to the local start-ups working to grow their businesses in Sioux Falls.

“As business owners sometimes we get so stuck on working in our business we don’t spend anytime working on our business, by having these students come on board and help us with the advertising piece, that helped us see things from a different light, thinking hey, maybe we should do a little bit more of this, and it just took someone else looking at it saying, hey, try this out guys,” Danh said.

SDSU started a partnership with Startup Sioux Falls this fall, opening the Ness School downtown in September, a program that’s already hosted several public education events.