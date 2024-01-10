SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The oldest credit union in South Dakota is making a big expansion.

In 2021, Sioux Falls Federal Credit Union changed its name to LEVO, because it had grown far beyond city limits, and it only continues to expand.

Lexy Bechtel has been a member at Levo Credit Union her entire life, but the credit union’s been a part of her family since long before she was born.

“The impact that it’s had started with my grandfather back in 1970 when he decided he wanted to start a local insurance firm downtown and he began his banking relationship with the Federal Credit Union back during that time to get his business loan there,” says Lexy Bechtel.

With all the lives and families that it has touched, the credit union has announced a major expansion.

Levo is currently in 4 different counties around Sioux Falls, but will be adding 25 more counties across 4 states, with 21 of the counties being located in South Dakota.

“Our motto in our vision statement is helping people live better. And if we can offer the opportunity for people to live better more than just the surrounding area, then we’re excited about being able to do so,” says President/CEO of Levo Credit Union Fran Sommerfeld.

Levo will be in counties all the way from Fargo, North Dakota, to Sioux City, Iowa, and even Clay, Minnesota.

“I think long term we will have physical branches in many of those locations throughout those new counties. For now, we’ve enhanced our digital products and services so that we can serve all that community now digitally while we go ahead and implement the plan we want in order to build branches in some of those locations,” says Sommerfeld.

Levo currently has more than 33,000 members and is excited to impact even more people across the region.

“They’ve done such a great job of being there for their community, and it makes me so excited to hear that they’re going to be a part of even more communities moving forward,” says Bechtel.

Last year alone, Levo donated over 13,000 volunteer hours into their communities, and plan to do similar things in the communities they expand to.