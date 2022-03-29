SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — 10 years after opening a secure data center bunker in northwest Sioux Falls, SDN Communications is now working to double their space, paving the way for even more business growth in Sioux Falls.

SDN’s Data Center is one of the most secure buildings in Sioux Falls.



“Biometric security and limited access as far as people go and making sure there’s security from access on the network side in and out of that equipment and then security and reliability as far as power and cooling,” Jake VanDewater, the Vice President of Engineering, Operations, & IT at SDN Communications said.



All designed to help keep our critical digital infrastructure safe.



“A lot of connecting going through there with Facebook, Netflix going out to the internet, banking institutions, health care all of those that really rely on that space for secure storage,” VanDewater said.



It’s more than just security that makes this building so safe, it’s things like fire suppression units everywhere, and even how the building was built to make sure that natural disasters can’t harm the servers inside.



“The location was specifically selected with input from national weather service with a location that has less chance of a natural disaster happening,” VanDewater said.

The walls are also made of 12-inch precast concrete that can withstand an F4 tornado.



“All the foundation is driven down in these Geo piers,” VanDewater said.

But the servers and data stored inside have another level of protection above that foundation.



The floor is raised about three feet off the concrete foundation,” VanDewater said. “That can protect from any kind of water that can come into the area.”

After the 2019 tornadoes hit Sioux Falls, SDN had even more demand from companies looking for this kind of secure, weather-protected facility, a demand that became even greater with the digital dependence that began in 2020.



“Through the pandemic is when we started to gain traction of people needing more secure, reliable data center space,” VanDewater said.

Nearly all of the 25,000 square foot bunker has been leased since opening in 2012; it’s why SDN is now doubling that space with a $6 million investment into the shell of a second bunker. They’re already talking with interested tenants who will be able to build to suit space within the bunker beginning this fall.