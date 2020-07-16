SDN, Avera, First Bank & Trust donate $4M to REED Rural Housing fund

Three KELOLAND companies are coming together to make a major investment in improving the availability of affordable housing in rural areas of South Dakota and southwest Minnesota. Together they’re donating $4 million to the Rural Electric Economic Development (REED) Fund.

“Jobs are available yet we have no housing for people to move here,” Ken Van Zee with the Platte Development Corporation said.

It’s a problem many businesses operating in rural areas of KELOLAND are dealing with.

“The workforce shortage in South Dakota is real. Avera along with all of our employers struggle to recruit skilled workers. This task is made even harder when a worker is identified but lack of affordable housing creates a barrier for them coming to our state and our communities,” Tom Clark, Chief Strategy and Growth Officer at Avera Health said.

It’s why Avera made a $2 million investment in the REED Fund, a nonprofit that helps provide low-interest loans to developers and builders in rural communities.

“Having a program like this out there for financing makes a huge difference for these rural communities,” Van Zee said.

“It creates an opportunity for small developers and local contractors and for those dollars to turn over in the community,” SDN Communications CEO Mark Shlanta said.

SDN communications joined in with a $1 million donation to the REED fund, saying improved rural housing not only benefits its employees but also its customers.

“We’re creating new opportunities for new families to create a new frontier or settle in these communities,” Shlanta said.

“If you’re going to live in a house, you’re going to buy that house and it’s going to be a nice house, your family is happy, they’re starting school there, odds are you might stay in that community and then you’ll start building rural South Dakota and rural Minnesota,” East River Electric Power Cooperative General Manager Tom Boyko said.

Boyko’s board helps manage the REED Fund. He says these new donations and partnerships are essential to help meet the growing need in the state’s rural communities.

“Without adequate housing communities struggle to maintain their workforce and population, leading to out migration, eroding employment base and result in a downward spiral in all aspects of community well being,” Boyko said. “This partnership will help this region begin to address the urgent need for quality workforce housing and will result in healthier communities.”

“New housing options are critical for the growth of our rural communities,” First Bank & Trust President Kevin Tetzlaff said.

First Bank and Trust is also committing $1 million to the fund, joining this team of businesses in a common goal to help grow rural south Dakota.

“I would like to thank this rural board for not only recognizing the need but more importantly being part of the solution,” Tetzlaff said.

The REED Fund is already slated to help fund the initial infrastructure costs of a new housing development in Mitchell. Avera also donated 22 acres of land for the project that will bring 93 additional homes to the community. The project is expected to break ground next spring.