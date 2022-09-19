SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — For years the South Dakota Center for Enterprise opportunity or SD CEO has worked to support women in business from their office at Black Hill State University in Spearfish.



Now the organization has expanded, adding a new east side women’s center in Sioux Falls with a first-time event coming next week.





“The mission of SD CEO east is to empower women and propel economic development across South Dakota,” SD CEO East director Sadie Swier said.



It’s a mission the women’s business center fulfills every day by offering free one-on-one business advising meetings.



“Could be a person who just has an idea of a business and wants to talk through it to a person who might have been in business for years and years and might just be approaching a big problem, that next step and just needs someone to talk to,” Swier said.

But next week, the organization is giving women in business in Eastern South Dakota a chance to talk with even more people, hosting the organization’s first big event on the east side of the state.



“The inaugural Women’s Visionary Summit, our theme this year is aspire, adapt, achieve,” Swier said. “The event will be Tuesday morning, September 27th at the Washington Pavilion.”



The Women’s Visionary Summit will feature several local business owners sharing their stories and insights.



“It’s a great chance for women, not only entrepreneurs, but women with an innovative spirit who want to get together with a new group of women to be here at this event,” Swier said.



A chance to learn more but also connect with other women in business from all over eastern South Dakota.



“It’s so important to have this time and space for networking,” Swier said. “To really create a niche community for women entrepreneurs and those supporters of women entrepreneurs.”

The first Women’s Visionary Summit is Tuesday, September 27th from 8:30 to 1 p.m. at the Washington Pavilion; registration is open through Friday, Sept. 23rd.