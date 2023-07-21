SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Before the temperatures really start heating up next week, you could enjoy a day out in Sioux Falls this weekend finding some hot deals.

If you’re in the mood to shop ’til you drop, this weekend might be the perfect chance to do just that while also saving some cash on Crazy Days sales.

“For us, here at Veza we are running our deals anywhere from 20 up to 70 percent off of certain items. Almost everything in the store is on sale,” Ondrea Stachel, owner of Veza, said. “Not quite everything, but almost everything including shoes, clothing.”

Stachel rebranded TH Grey in downtown Sioux Falls to Veza nine months ago. She says this weekend is also a chance to get customers more familiar with the boutique’s new look.

“Veza means connection. So my favorite thing about owning the store is connecting with all the different people that come here. So I just look forward to always meeting new people and hearing their stories,” Stachel said.

Now it’s not just downtown where you could score some deals this weekend. Shops like Love Marlow over on Lake Lorraine are also having Crazy Days sales.

“We’re having like Black Friday level deals. So like $10 capris, $10 shorts, stuff like that. So we’re super excited about it,” Stacey Malmgren, co-owner of Love Marlow, said.

Getting that retail therapy fix can feel even better when you shop locally.

“I just love like having our customers come in and support us. Like that’s what amazing. Sales like Crazy Days show us is that we’re important to our customers and that, you know, they can come in and support us and our dream,” Malmgren said. “As well as, you know, having us help them come feel confident and beautiful and, you know, all of the great things.”

Crazy Days Sales are Friday and Saturday, but some stores will be extending the sales to Sunday as well.

Shops at the Bridges on 57th are also having Crazy Days deals.