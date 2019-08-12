Scooter’s Coffee wants your help supporting local foster kids

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Whether you want to help the community or you need a reason to enjoy your favorite coffee or tea, all you need to do is stop by Scooters.

Monday is the coffee shop’s day of giving. Scooter’s Sioux Falls locations are donating every penny you spend to local organizations that support foster children. The event lasts until 9:00 p.m.

Here are the charities that will benefit:

Sioux Falls CASA

Royal Family Kids Sioux Empire

Family Visitation Center, Sioux Falls

East River Foster parent Network

Fostering Hope – South Dakota