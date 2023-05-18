SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Schulte Subaru is helping the St. Francis House host its own Willy Wonka-inspired contest this summer.

In tonight’s Your Money Matters, the unique fundraiser now underway to help more people move from homelessness to hope in the Sioux Falls area.

“The St. Francis House is holding their 20th Annual dinner and auction on Monday July 24th,” St. Francis House Executive Director Julie Becker said.

In honor of their major milestone, Schulte Subaru reached out to provide a special gift.

“They offered a three-year lease on a brand new cross-trek premium vehicle,” Becker said.

But instead of your everyday raffle, they came up with a creative way to raise money and find one lucky winner.

“If you’ve ever seen Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory and the golden ticket, it’s very similar, there’s going to be 1,000 candy bars sold at $100 a piece. One lucky winner is going to have a golden ticket inside and that person is going to get a three-year lease on a Subaru,” Schulte Subaru owner Mike Schulte said.

While only one lucky winner comes home with that car, everyone gets a delicious piece of candy, but the sweetest treat is the organization and the people you’ll be helping.

“Everything we raise, a 100 percent of that goes to the services here at the St. Francis House, whether that be helping our guests with GED classes or with other classes like moving on, helping people transition from prison into the community, with treatment, help people get a new job or with shoes,” Becker said.

“The St. Francis House isn’t just a place for homeless to go and get free stuff. It’s not a handout, it’s a hand up. They move people from hopelessness to hope,” Sarah Schulte said.

It’s a mission the Schultes are excited to support and one you can support too by purchasing a ticket for one of the limited edition candy bars.

“I was given the special one; I opened the envelope and I just dropped it in the box, so we have to sell 1,000 of these candy bars because I don’t know which one it is in,” Becker said.

“I’m also going to tell you if you don’t win the lease and just get the $100 candy bar, I may have tried one, two or 3three of them and they’re pretty good. It’s good chocolate” Schulte said.

Schulte says he likes the chocolate bars so much, he’s making 10,000 of them to hand out at Halloween.

You can start buying tickets for those chocolate bars now, but they won’t be handed out until the day of the event this summer so everyone can open them at the same time to see who the lucky winner is.