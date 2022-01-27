SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls car dealership is a finalist for a national award.

Schulte Subaru is one of 47 finalists for car dealer of the year out of 16,000 dealerships nationwide.

The dealership was chosen for its volunteer work and donations to the community.

Company President Michael Schulte says the thousand-dollar check they get for being a finalist will be put to good use.

“It’s pretty cool because we had just committed yesterday to help the Humane Society build a mobile spade and neuter clinic. This generous donation is what we’re going to use to kick off the project,” said Schulte Suburu President Michael Schulte.

Schulte finds out who wins in March at the National Automobile Dealers Association convention in Las Vegas.