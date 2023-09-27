SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO)–More development will soon be underway near 85th Street and Minnesota Avenue in Sioux Falls, this time with a familiar neighborhood name. The new expansion plans about to begin for Schulte Subaru in tonight’s Your Money Matters.

“We moved from a 20,000 sq foot facility on Minnesota Avenue out here,” Schulte Subaru owner Mike Schulte said.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

When Schulte Subaru moved into this 46,000-square-foot facility in 2016, owner Mike Schulte never imagined he’d be expanding so soon.

“Ironically the final product is larger than the current building we’re in now,” Schulte said.

The new collision center and tire shop will be just over 50,000 square feet, with construction beginning in the next two weeks on the piece of property just north of their current dealership.

“Our dog park that we finished this last year is going to stay there, but the back fence will be chain link so you can see all the way through,” Schulte said.

The land came available when Landscape Garden Centers moved out of town, giving the Schultes a chance to meet some growing demand in the city.

“Unfortunately over the last couple of years in Sioux Falls, if you need any collision work done, it’s a 3, 4, 5 month wait,” Schulte said.

This building will not only add more space to work on more vehicles in a state-of-the-art facility, it will also help grow their staff.

“Whatever our employees need to do their job, we always want to have the very best, that’s really exciting for our current employees and future employees,” Marketing director Sarah Schulte said.

They’ll also be growing their staff in the maintenance department once the new building is complete.

“The collision center we have right now which is about 8,000 square feet will become more mechanical stalls for more service not just on Subarus but every make and model,” Mike Schulte said.

While their name may be Subaru, the Schultes say this new expansion is all about serving all drivers in the city, no matter what make or model you drive.

“One of the things that separates us from other collision centers, tire shops and repair shops, is we have over 130 brand new Subarus that are loaners for people getting work done. That’s something that we’re really proud of,” Schulte said.

Another unique area the local business owners are serving the community is a community room inside the new building; it is 1500 square feet of space for any local group or organization to reserve and use for free.

“Its going to be available for any group to use free of charge, boy scouts, girl scouts, quilting groups, whatever, it is for the community, we know a lot of places struggle to find space to meet, especially or free,” Mike and Sarah said.

The Schultes expect construction on the collision and tire center to wrap up in about six months.