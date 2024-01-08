SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO)– The holiday season may be over, but for many people, January means facing the bill for all of the increased spending in December.

In tonight’s Your Money Matters, how to handle credit card debt in the new year and some dangerous scams to watch out for.

“People tend to use credit cards during the holiday time to make sure they get all the right things for their loved ones. In January those statements come, and they might wince a little,” retired banker and AARP South Dakota volunteer Doug DeGroot said.

With interest rates now at a ten year high, not paying the full bill in January can quickly send personal finances spiraling out of control.

“Most interest rates today are 21 percent, so if you leave those balances out there, that can be kind of a daunting thing,” DeGroot said.

“Scammers take advantage of that, they start sending emails or things in your postal mail that will say, hey we can eliminate your debt in 30 days and all it takes is you pay us this fee,” AARP South Dakota Communications Director Mary Michaels said.

AARP of South Dakota is warning its members this month about scammers claiming to help you get out of debt or to consolidate debt.

“The ones that want you to pay a fairly significant fee upfront or that they guarantee they can pay off your debt in x number of months,” DeGroot said.

“If they’re making over promises, things that sound too good to be true,” Michaels said.

Those are all big red flags to watch out for if you’re being targeted for help managing your debt. But there are plenty of legitimate places to turn for help.

“If you’ve maintained a good credit history. You can go out and do a good search and look for offers out there for zero percent balance transfers. There are card companies that offer that,” DeGroot said.

“If you know that you need some help, the best place to start is if you have a financial advisor, maybe a banker you have a relationship with. Get to someone who has credible information,” Michaels said.

There are also nonprofit organizations that can help with credit counseling services and government websites with reliable consumer information and scam tracking.

