Saving money on back to school shopping

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It may seem way too early to be talking about this, but the school year is only a month away for many KELOLAND schools.

That means it’s time to start thinking about Back To School shopping! While those notebooks and pencils can add up, there are some ways you can save money.



Here are five tips and tricks we found from the money saving website, Krazy Coupon Lady!

Number one… Shop early! Supplies tend to run out quickly, and weekly sales typically start on Sundays. So be sure to hit the stores before August so you can get the best deals and selection.



Second… Shop around. While one-stop shopping can be convenient, it may not save you the most money. Places like the Dollar Tree have great deals on calculators, where Jo-Ann Fabrics or Michaels often have coupons which could save you on things like markers or paint supplies.



Third… Utilize price matching! Stores like Staples, Kohl’s Target and Office Depot will offer some sort of competitor’s price match. Some will even offer an extra percentage off!



Fourth… Check your local thrift stores! While a lot of kids want a brand new stuff before school starts, checking a second-hand store first can be a big money saver on things like clothes, shoes or even some school supplies!



And lastly… Look around online. While you may want to support local businesses, there are some great deals on name-brand backpacks and other supplies online if you’re really on the bargain hunt.



We have a list of local school start dates and supply lists on our KELOLAND Back to School page!