SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) –The Sanford International PGA Tour of Champions is officially underway in Sioux Falls, bringing in thousands of visitors from all over the country.

What the extra event traffic means for businesses around town in tonight’s Your Money Matters.

“We’ve been involved since the beginning, we’ve made a beer for the Sanford International Every year,” Fernson Brewing Company co-founder Blake Thompson said.

Fernson Brewing Company expects to sell plenty of the 2023 Wedge brew at the golf course. Those same golfers and guests are also finding Fernson’s brewery downtown.

“It gets a lot busier, it’s nice seeing those people coming in and trying the beer here,” Thompson said.

“Anytime you have a huge event like that, you see a lot of visitors from out of town,” restaurant owner Lance White said.

The Sanford International usually brings in about 70,000 visitors each year, bringing people to downtown Sioux Falls from all over the country.

“Yesterday I golfed with someone from New Jersey, it’s part of the Sanford International, it’s just great all of the people that get to come and see what Sioux Falls is like,” Thompson said.

And from what local business owners are hearing, visitors appear to be very impressed with everything the city has to offer.

“Hey, I’m from California but this soup is amazing or this salmon is amazing and we live on the East Coast,” Chef Lance White said.

Chef Lance’s on Phillips says this fall has remained especially busy with the Pork Showdown and other special events.

“We greatly appreciate our community when they’re out and about, they always seem to think of us when they’re going out for that special occasion, the uptick in traffic is something we really appreciate,” Chef Lance said.

And with a week of incredible fall weather during this year’s tournament, the many outdoor options still available downtown are also in demand.

“People love sitting out in this weather,” Thompson said. “Philips Avenue is the heart of downtown, it’s a unique spot of downtown, a lot of people really love it.”

The Sanford International tournament continues this weekend and will wrap up play Sunday Afternoon at the Minnehaha Country Club.