Sanford Health sells Profile by Sanford

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sanford Health has sold Profile by Sanford to a North Carolina Investment firm.



Sanford’s Chief Financial Officer Michelle Bruhn says the sale of the health and nutrition lifestyle division will allow Sanford Health to reinvest in critical healthcare areas.

“As Sanford Health moves forward into 2022, we continue to thoughtfully evaluate our business portfolio with the goal of strengthening our focus on our core mission of providing health care to the patients, residents and communities we serve. In service of that goal, Sanford Health has divested its Profile by Sanford health and nutrition lifestyle division to Ten Oaks Group, a family office investment firm in Charlotte, North Carolina,” Bruhn said in a statement to KELOLAND News.



Since Profile started 10 years ago, Bruhn said thousands of members have lost more than three million pounds on the Profile program.

Sanford says current Profile members and staff should not expect any disruptions during the ownership change to the Ten Oaks Group.