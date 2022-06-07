SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sanford Health broke ground a new 205,000 square foot orthopedic hospital Tuesday on the main medical campus in central Sioux Falls.

The six-story hospital will be south of the Sanford Children’s Hospital and west of the surgical tour.



“This project will substantially improve orthopedic care in our region for years to come,” Paul Hanson, president of Sanford Health in Sioux Falls, said.

The new hospital will include 12 operating rooms, 56 medical suite rooms and 19 in-patient rooms.



“These rooms can also be used for patients who maybe don’t require an overnight stay but want to stay close by and continue to be monitored for a night before heading home,” Dr. Kristofer Kimber, orthopedic surgeon at Sanford Health in Sioux Falls, said.

Sanford Health plans to add 15 new orthopedic providers to work in the new hospital.



Construction is well underway this summer and the health system expects the orthopedic hospital to open in the fall of 2025.

