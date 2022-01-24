Sanford Health breaks ground on new $60M MB1

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sanford Health is adding a new $60 million medical building to its main Sioux Falls campus.

“Today we’re breaking ground on a brand new medical building one,” Sanford Health Sioux Falls Vice President of Operations Andy Munce said.



The new 237,000 square foot building will go up along Grange Avenue near the 21st Street intersection, right where the former medical building one was demolished in 2018.

“Our main strategy at Sanford has been in investing in our main campus,” Munce said. “We believe there are many benefits and efficiencies to having everything on one location.”



The first four floors of the new MB1 will serve all Sanford patients and staff, adding 400 parking spaces to the main campus.



“The parking ramp component of this project is absolutely key,” Munce said. “The 400 stalls will be a big relief to a lot of the congestion we see around campus.”



Munce says there’s also potential for more upward growth with this new building.



“We have quite a few surface lots and really the only option was to go up,” Munce said. “The four hundred stall parking lot is four stories with the clinic on top, and then there’s future growth of up to three floors on top of this clinic as well as we talk future medical specialty growth.

The top floor will bring a new 45,000 square foot Sanford Digestive Health Center to Sioux Falls.

“It will have our clinic, our pre procedure rooms and also our procedural rooms, all of that will be in one location,” Munce said.



The new building will also allow Sanford Health to begin the first GI Fellowship program in North and South Dakota.



“It’s going to be a program where we train future gastroenterologists to become health care providers that will ostensibly stay here in the Sioux Falls region and practice here in the region,” Sanford Health gastroenterologist and Chief of Staff Dr. Jeff Murray said.



The creation of this new fellowship program is part of a $300 million donation by T. Denny Sanford to help create new local graduate residencies designed to help with recruitment.



“What we have found is that if they train here, they stay here. It’s going to be a very large benefit in terms of workforce development for this region,” Dr. Murray said.

Construction of the new facility is expected to wrap up by the end of next year with the Digestive Health Center beginning operations in spring of 2024.