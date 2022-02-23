Sanford Health announced a new partnership with the startup software company Flexwise Wednesday, with the goal of simplify staffing.

“We almost have 10,000 nurses underneath the Sanford umbrella,” Sanford Health Chief Nursing Officer Erica DeBoer said.



Figuring out when and where all of those nurses are needed based on the number of patients in the many different departments across Sanford’s four major medical centers around the region is a daily challenge.

“We’ve actually done some time studies and our leaders spend an exuberant amount of time balancing the schedule and making phone calls to front line teams when there’s a gap in the schedule,” DeBoer said. “By automating some of that, it helps those frontline leaders actually get back to support patient care.”

Sanford Health has been working towards automation for the past few years, but took a big step in solving that problem through a new partnership with Flexwise.

“The Flexwise platform is something to pull up on a browser where our hiring leaders on the floor can log into the software that will interface with our time and scheduling system and will pull that data and automate a lot of things that are done manually today,” Braden Bills, Innovations and Commercialization at Sanford Health said.

“Instead of filling out an excel spreadsheet and manually doing some of that work, it really helps us actually anticipate what do we need today, what do we need in the future, and anticipate what our workforce needs are based on our census,” DeBoer said.

It will be a huge tool for hiring managers and others in charge of scheduling for each department but also for all Sanford staff.

“There’s a component where the nurses themselves can help pick up shifts and see what’s available and what’s needed,” Bills said.

Sanford Health is the first company to partner with Flexwise to help perfect this new software.

“They want to sell this nationwide and solve workforce solutions for all of health care, but Sanford is just that strategic partner that can help them get there,” Bills said.

Sanford Health has been working on its own artificial intelligence tool that will eventually be integrated into the Flexwise software. The final product will be implemented by all Sanford locations this year.