SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As KELOLAND companies compete for employees, many are working to add new ways to invest in their workforce.

Educational assistance is a common investment many companies may offer, including Sanford Health. But now one of the region’s largest employers has a new program targeting every level of employee.

It takes more than doctors and nurses to keep Sanford Health running.

“If you can think of a career, we probably have it here at Sanford,” Sanford Health’s Director of Learning and Development Linda Heerde said.



Of the company’s more than 50,000 employees, many are working in entry level positions.



“There are a lot of different career options that we have here that would not require a high school diploma,” Heerde said.



For years, Sanford has offered educational assistance to employees working to get their bachelor’s or master’s degree or other certifications. Now they’ve added a similar assistance to those employees who may not have completed high school.



“How are we taking folks at that entry level position, how are we investing in them and really setting them up for a longer career in the health care field?” Natasha Smith said.



Smith is Sanford Health’s Head of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion.



“One element for me about equity is that we’re always looking at the barriers to entry,” Smith said.



For many people thinking about getting a GED, time and money are often major barriers, ones Natasha knows well.



“When I was really young I had a pretty tough upbringing, that became evident in my behavior and my willingness to participate in school. And I actually ended up pregnant as a teenager,” Smith said.



Completing her GED while also supporting her new baby was a big challenge.

“I actually had to borrow money for the GED, back then I didn’t have the support,” Smith said.



Now she wants other prospective employees facing their own challenges to know that Sanford Health is ready to help.



“Removing some of those barriers, the time commitment barrier, the support of the employer, certainly removing the financial barrier, can really increase the access for folks,” Smith said.



Supporting employees at every level, with the hope of helping them continue to grow within their organization.



“We’d like to grow with that employee, figure out what really motivates them, what will bring those skill sets out and develop that passion alongside those employees,” Heerde said.

Sanford Health’s GED and other educational assistance programs are part of the Sanford Health benefits package available to all employees.