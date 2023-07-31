SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — As the labor shortage continues across KELOLAND, a Sioux Falls-based construction company has added an innovative prefabrication division. How the new addition to Sands Wall Systems is saving construction projects time and money in tonight’s Your Money Matters.

“Our consumers wanted speed to market, they wanted outside walls done faster, they want everything done faster all the time,” Sands Wall Systems owner Greg Sands said.

It’s what led Sands Wall Systems to invest in machines to make their own steel studs.

“Now the supply chain isn’t impacting us like it was 12 months ago when we couldn’t get a stud,” Sands said. “Also for the employees, it’s much better for them because they’re building these walls inside a factory instead of outside in 100-degree heat or 20-below weather.”

It’s not only safer and more comfortable for employees, but the pre-fab process is also helping the company finish jobs much faster, using half the labor.

“We can build a project two months before being on-site in a factory with four guys instead of eight guys on site for say a month, we can set that panel on the project in a week with four guys,” Jared Swenson, the President of Operations at Sands Wall Systems said.

Swenson says to think of their new pre-fab process a little like Ikea, the machine cuts every piece according to the design, then their employees assemble it according to the instructions.

“We also do all of our own design, have a design division that designs the panels that go onto our projects,” Sands said.

The precise designs mean workers no longer have to make any cuts and the holes are even pre-drilled, cutting down on not only time, but also waste.

“Because we prefab everything to the exact height of the wall, no waste is getting into the dumpster,” Swenson said.

That helps to cut down on the cost of materials and the faster installation time can mean major commercial projects are finishing up much sooner than before.

“It cost the general contractor about $2,500 a day for every day he’s on that job, so if we can get them off 30 days early, that’s real money for those guys,” Sands said.

Sands Wall Systems’ pre-fab facility opened in January after a year and half of planning. The company believes it’s the first of its kind in the Midwest, but the new technology is growing in popularity on the coasts and in the south.