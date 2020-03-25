1  of  2
Breaking News
WATCH at 2:30 p.m.: City of Sioux Falls giving up COVID-19 confirmations in Minnehaha, Lincoln County South Dakota’s positive COVID-19 cases up to 41
Live Now
WATCH at 1:30 p.m. MT: Rapid City briefing on COVID-19
1  of  2
Closings & Delays
Pleasant Township Yelduz Shrine

Sanaa’s staying open with just carry out and delivery options

Your Money Matters

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Some local restaurants are rapidly changing to carry-out and delivery businesses in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Sanaa’s 8th Street Gourmet is still open but their dining room is not. Owner Sanaa Abourezk says carry-out and delivery orders were 1-percent of her business before this. On top of extra cleaning, her employees are practicing good hygiene.

“We’ve always been clean but now you can’t even imagine. Honestly my skin keeps saying enough, enough. Sanitizer, alcohol, we sanitize when you come in, everything with clorox. To make sure everything is clean before we start cooking,” Abourezk said.

Sanaa’s has altered its hours like many other businesses during this time. To see a full list of restaurants and their statuses, we’ve put together a special page for you at KELOLAND.com.

Abourezk says another way to support local restaurants is through the purchase of gift cards.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Keep Reading - Coronavirus

Latest # of cases

How to prepare

Travel Information

CDC Resources

Trending Stories

Your Guide To
Coronavirus

KELOLAND News is covering the Coronavirus outbreak. We have created a guide to everything you need to know to prepare. We also have the latest stories from across the globe feeding into this page.

Read the guide

 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss