Sanaa’s staying open with just carry out and delivery options

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Some local restaurants are rapidly changing to carry-out and delivery businesses in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Sanaa’s 8th Street Gourmet is still open but their dining room is not. Owner Sanaa Abourezk says carry-out and delivery orders were 1-percent of her business before this. On top of extra cleaning, her employees are practicing good hygiene.

“We’ve always been clean but now you can’t even imagine. Honestly my skin keeps saying enough, enough. Sanitizer, alcohol, we sanitize when you come in, everything with clorox. To make sure everything is clean before we start cooking,” Abourezk said.

Sanaa’s has altered its hours like many other businesses during this time. To see a full list of restaurants and their statuses, we’ve put together a special page for you at KELOLAND.com.

Abourezk says another way to support local restaurants is through the purchase of gift cards.