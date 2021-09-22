Salas Salsas grows online sales and plans to open food truck next spring

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — What started as a farmers market venture during the pandemic is quickly turning into a big business for a mother-daughter duo in Sioux Falls.



“I helped my mom in the kitchen, my mom showed me to make many different salsas,” Patricia Burbine said.

There’s always plenty of laughter in the kitchen between this mother-daughter team, exactly what Burbine used to do with her own mother growing up.



“My mom has taught me all these things and my grandma,” Marcelas Salas said.



“In Mexico, it’s tradition; you can use salsa for everything,” Burbine said.



A tradition Marcelas Salsas and her mom Patricia are now sharing with people in Sioux Falls through their new business.



“Our business is Salas Salsas and we–like in the name– make salsas,” Salas said.



They started selling salsa just last year at the Brandon farmer’s market.



“It was kind of interesting to start in the middle of the pandemic which is kind of crazy, but in that we were able to see so many people that supported us and could taste authenticity,” Salas said.



Now they’ve grown into supplying local retailers like Cherry Rock Farms and soon the Co-op in Sioux Falls along with a big move to online.



“We’re a full eCommerce site now too, so people can go online, they can order their products, pick up take and bake meals on the weekends,” Salas said. “Not only do we make salsa’s and tamales, we’ve made our own chips, tortillas in the past. We do our own catering, and now pouring attention and time into our food truck.”



They had hoped to open a store inside the Jones 421 Building, but now Salas Salsas is working to start a food truck next spring.

“People can see there’s more than just tacos and burritos on a Mexican food truck, there’s a whole other world of Mexican cuisine that people don’t know about yet,” Salas said.



From Empanadas, to tamales, ceviche and more, Salas Salsas is excited to bring more flavors of their Mexican culture to South Dakota.



“I love this state, this opportunity,” Burbine said.



“To be able to establish something that speaks on our culture, that speaks on our strength, I think that’s so important to let people know that the line of women that I come from has been so strong, this is what they do,” Salas said.

While they both love cooking, they say they’re not just ‘salsa and tamales women’; Marcela is also a pilot and is working to build her flight hours. She says this new business has been a big support for helping her grow her career.