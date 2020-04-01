S.D. Department of Labor reminder for unemployment weekly payments

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A surge in unemployment filings has prompted reminders on what people need to do for weekly payments and more.

The Department of Labor and Regulation (DLR) reminds unemployment insurance claimants to request a weekly payment by calling 605-626-3212 after 6 p.m. CDT or by filing online at RAclaims.sd.gov any time.

While the work seach requirement is currently waived, benefits are not automatically paid out.

“The claim week begins on Sunday and ends on Saturday at midnight,” said state Labor and Regulation Secretary Marcia Hultman in a news release. “Your weekly request for payment will be filed for the previous week, and you cannot file for the week until it is over.”

To ensure benefits are not denied, DLR officials say you need to file a weekly request for payment in a timely manner. Claimants have seven days from the end of the week to file for the previous week. All weekly requests for payment are recorded at Central Daylight Time (CDT).

If you do not file a weekly request for payment within that one week filing time, you need to call Customer Service at 605-626-2452. To cancel a claim, email your name and last four digits of Social Security number to CancelRA@state.sd.us.

Video tutorials have been created to help walk people through the processes: https://bit.ly/UIpayment