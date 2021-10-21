Rushmore Mall has new owner, will be renamed ‘Uptown Rapid’

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Big changes are in the works at one of South Dakota’s largest shopping malls.

The Rushmore Mall has a new owner and will soon be known as “Uptown Rapid.” The mall’s general manager, Sandy Brockhouse tells KELOLAND News that RockStep Capital officially became the owner on Monday. The Texas-based business runs more than a dozen U.S. malls, including Uptown Aberdeen.

If you are wondering when the name change will take effect, we’re told all of the new signs should be in place in about four months.