Runnings to open new location at old Kmart location, sell Campbell’s building on 10th Street

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Runnings, which purchases Campbell’s Supply Co. in January, announced a new Sioux Falls location on Tuesday.

Runnings plans to renovate and move into a new Sioux Falls location at a vacant Kmart building located at 3709 East 10th Street. The building is listed at 92,000 square feet.

Runnings will offer home, farm, outdoor goods, sporting goods, firearms, clothing, footwear and a small engine repair shop, at the new location. Runnings is planning to move into the remodeled building in September and planning for an October Grand Opening.

After the move, Runnings plans to sell the 53,356 square feet building on 3101 East 10th Street.