SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two local, family-owned retailers are becoming one with Runnings Supply Inc. buying Campbell’s Supply Company at the end of the year.

A letter posted in store for customers to see said the purchase includes all seven Campbell’s supply stores along with the Sioux Falls-based home office and distribution center.

Right now, services at Campbell’s will run as normal. Both stores sell a variety of tools, farm and auto supplies as well as clothing.