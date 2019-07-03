RunDaq: Offering Discounted Tech

A local entrepreneur is taking his online store and moving into a brick and mortar shop in Sioux Falls. But it’s not a boutique! We meet the young man bringing new life to older technology.

It sits right next to another store that buys and sells used goods, but RunDaq, on the lefthand side of Plato’s Closet, is not dealing clothes. This small shop is buying and selling technology.

“Our goal is to basically just reuse what we already have and because of that we can offer stuff at anywhere from like 40 to 80 percent below retail. And we warranty all of our devices the exact same of the original manufacturer,” said Lureen.

Run stands for quick, efficiency, and Daq is a techy take on Dakota. Austin Lureen started this business online, but realized he wanted a community footprint as well.

“I would consider myself to be like an extrovert, and I just enjoy talking to people. And I think cellphone companies sometimes just don’t show care for people. I wanted to help and change that,” said Lureen.

That’s why they also do price match guarantees, with an extra 5-percent less than the competition.

Lureen actually went to school for Environmental Mechanical Engineering. He says that helps him appreciate technology even more. His advice for other entrepreneurs is to follow your passions.

“My advice would be just to go for it. I think a lot of times we look at the risk and it kind of pulls us back from what we actually want to do, but you only really get one chance to do something you love and you might as well do it while you have the chance,” said Lureen.

In store RunDaq mostly features Apple and Samsung products, but Lureen says they can order in just about anything within a few days.



