Rug and Relic closing retail store, focusing on online sales

After 16 years at 8th and Railroad Center in Sioux Falls, Rug and Relic will be closing its doors next month.



The specialty interior design shop will continue to sell many of its unique items online, but will be subletting their large retail space to other interested businesses. Owner Tove Hoff-Bormes says over the past decade, online sales have become a huge part of their business.



“Everything in here is already online, but we will be changing somewhat what we are offering for our new online business. We will stay with a lot of the things we sell a great deal of online. I sell maybe 10,000 coasters a year online, I sell a ton of handbags, I sell thousands of pillows,” Hoff-Bormes said.

Their unique items have been featured in many national interior design magazines and on HGTV. Everything in the store will be half off until they close their doors sometime in mid March.