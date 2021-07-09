Roundhouse Brew Pub opening Monday near 69th & Cliff in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls continues to grow in all corners of the city and as more houses and apartments go up on the edge of town, services are following. A new local pub and eatery is opening next week at a newer corner of southern Sioux Falls.

“We really want it to be a neighborly place. When you come in, the goal is that our staff will get to know you and you’ll feel comfortable here,” Roundhouse Brew Pub co-owner Christopher Sperle said.

The owners of Roundhouse Brew Pub hope it becomes a neighborhood favorite for people living near 69th and Cliff.

“There’s nothing out here, there’s apartments every which way and it just keeps growing so it just felt like kind of the right place to put something,” Sperle said.

“I live on this part of town, honestly this is a perfect environment, the scenery, the TVs, the sports, its going to build a lot of business,” first-time customer Jesse Lindberg said.

Roundhouse Brew Pub is a well known name in craft brews out of Brainard, Minnesota.

“We want to be about craft beers, they’ve got a great line of beers, so we made the transition to Sioux Falls,” Sperle said.

It’s a new business venture of roughly 18 owners, most from the Sioux Falls area, who wanted to bring a family friendly eatery to a new corner of town.

“We want it to feel like kind of that corner pub that you’re comfortable in, you bring your families, bring you kids, sit down, have a good meal, have some cocktails and enjoy your food,” Sperle said.

They also hope their proximity to two local sporting venues will lead to help bring in future business.

“If you go to a sporting event, whether it be Sioux Falls Christian or USF, you can stop by before or afterwards and feed the family,” Sperle said.

From pizzas, to pastas, burgers and more, the owners say its an easy neighborhood stop for lunch, dinner or drinks.

“I had a burger, tots and a beer,” customer Jeff Walsh said. “It’s really good.”

Roundhouse Brew Pub opens to the public on Monday and will be open from 11 a.m. to midnight seven days a week.