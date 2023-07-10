SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — A unique lumber company broke ground on a new location in Lennox Monday.

In tonight’s Your Money Matters, what the growth of Southeast South Dakota Rough Sawn Lumber will mean for the community.

“Eight years of being in business and we have over 10,000 followers on our Facebook page,” SESD Rough Sawn Lumber owner Chris Haan said.

The husband and wife team running the company out of a shop on their rural homestead outside of Lennox have built a business that brings in customers from far and wide.

“We draw customers from three, four hours away,” Haan said. “I don’t know of any other lumber yards in the area that also have sawmill capabilities and offer the hardwood capabilities we do.”

Their business has grown so much, they began looking for a new space about a year ago.

“We were part of that site selection process, we started working with Chris on finding a piece of ground close to city limits that was going to work for his business,” Ryan Solberg, the Economic Development Manager with the Sioux Metro Growth Alliance said.

The Sioux Metro Growth Alliance helps Lennox and many other communities around Sioux Falls recruit more businesses.

“Lennox has had a lot of economic success in the past, attracting Wilson Trailer, and Sioux Steel and they have an 80-acre new subdivision on the north side of town,” Solberg said.

It’s one of the reasons Rough Sawn owner, Chris Haan, wanted to add a full-size lumber yard for the Lennox community.

“With Lennox growing good opportunity to support the community with more material,” Haan said.

Their new store will have some of the same live cuts of wood but on a much larger scale, that’s even easier for people to access.

“Going from 2,000 square foot showroom to 4,000 square foot showroom, so we’re doubling our square footage and adding more to the product line to supply what our customers are looking for,” Haan said.

He and an investor have purchased 13 acres in Lennox to create a new commercial development for other businesses to come to town, the lumber yard will take up three acres.

“I think Lennox is going to be another community that’s going to continue to grow. Tax money is what provides for growth. How do you do that? You have to invest,” Haan said. “Truthfully the one reason I wanted to be closer to town was to provide more tax money for our community.”

SESD Rough Sawn Lumber will be working on the 13,000 square feet of lumber yard buildings through this November, when they expect to open their expanded store in Lennox.