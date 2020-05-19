Rosenbauer America donates 24,000 masks to first responders

A fire truck manufacturer with a production facility just north of Sioux Falls continues to give back to the first responders they serve every day.

Production at Rosenbauer America’s looks a little different these days.

“We really focused on PPE, social distancing, we reconfigured our whole factories to make sure that we have individuals, to the best of our ability, at least six feet apart,” Rosenbauer America CEO John Slawson said.

Slawson said the company is doing everything it can to make sure production on its essential vehicles continues.

“We fog our factories almost every night, putting disinfectant around, trying to make everybody feel as comfortable as possible,” Slawson said.

Now they’re working to bring that same comfort to the first responders who use their vehicles every day.

“It’s hard enough to be a first responder to begin with, but when you don’t have adequate PPE, it makes it more difficult,” he said.

Rosenbauer is donating 24,000 KN95 masks to fire departments around the country who need them most.

“40 percent of fire departments within the U.S. don’t have adequate PPE,” Slawson said. “About 70 percent of departments are volunteers and there’s just a tremendous need in trying to support and help the first responders.”

Slawson says he spoke with leaders at Sioux Falls Fire Rescue who already have a good supply of protective gear for their staff. He says this donation of masks will be especially helpful for smaller departments who don’t have the time or resources to find and secure these much needed personal protective gear.

Rosenbauer continues to deliver new fire trucks and emergency vehicles all over the world during this pandemic, even as they work to overcome some supply chain issues many manufacturers are dealing with due to COVID-19.