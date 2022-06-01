SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A new restaurant opened in a historic part of downtown Sioux Falls Wednesday, but it was the second grand opening for Roots of Brasil in just one month.

These green doors open up to a whole new cultural experience.

“We wanted to take you away from Sioux Falls and give you a vibe that’s different from Sioux Falls,” Roots of Brasil co-owner Mark Gillespie said.

Gillespie is no stranger to opening restaurants. He helped to move the Phillips Avenue Diner downtown before he and his wife opened Kaladis and managed it for more than eight years.

“Brazilians know how to relax,” Roots of Brasil co-owner Tania Grogan said. “That’s what we want when people walk in, that they’re enjoying life and having fun while they’re here.”

Now Tania Grogan, her three children and her son-in-law Gillespie are sharing their Brazilian roots with South Dakota with their new restaurant Roots of Brasil.

“We’re extremely true to Brasil,” Gillespie said.

“The uniqueness about the Brazilian cuisine, not only I think it’s a very creative cuisine, but the way we cook food with so many seasonings,” Grogan said. “Simmering for many hours, lots of smoked meats, very flavorful.”

“I was really impressed with the food; we had the mussels and caprese salad with salmon,” Roots of Brasil diner Amy Thomsen said.

Food that resonated with many customers right when they opened at the start of May.

“We’ve been here multiple times actually and then they closed,” Thomsen said.

The family spent weeks renovating the historic building in downtown Sioux Falls, including adding some new equipment so they could cook everything they wanted to. But it didn’t last long.

“We were only open about eight days,” Gillepsie said.

When the derecho blew through Sioux Falls on May 12th it took their brand-new equipment with it.



“It pretty much ripped it right off our wall and ended up in our parking lot. We had an open gas line just hanging out blowing gas, so we quickly shut off the main unit. That unit was pretty badly damaged,” Gillepsie said.



With the current supply chain crisis, ordering a new unit will take more than four months. So the crew who had just installed the brand-new appliance this spring was able to salvage the vent to help the restaurant remain open this summer.



“They banged out some dents, checked the operation and have it operational now.

Roots of Brasil re-opened Wednesday, June 1st, one month after their first grand opening before the storm. The restaurant is open every Tuesday through Saturday from 11 am to 9 pm serving their traditional Brazilian cuisine in the historic building on the corner of 8th street and Weber avenue in downtown Sioux Falls.