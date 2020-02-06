River Valley Retreat opens in Renner

RENNER, S.D. (KELO) — A serene space just north of Sioux Falls is now a new option for weddings, retreats, special events, family gatherings and weekend getaways.

The River Valley Retreat opened in December just outside of Renner and has already hosted several special events, with more in the works.

“We’re calling it River Valley reset, it’s a mindfulness retreat,” Artist and Illustrator Kristi Nelson said.

Nelson and jewelry designer Sara Peacock Dorn and yoga teacher Megan Nelson will be hosting a special retreat at the new space this September.

“I’ll be doing a watercolor session, Sarah will do a jewelry session and Megan will do a mindfulness session and also yoga,” Nelson said.

The trio says the River Valley Retreat is the ideal space for a relaxing getaway.

“It is absolutely gorgeous, the first time I walked in after Pam finished, it just took my breath away,” Nelson said. “It’s so scenic and peaceful, I would love to just come and sit on the deck and have a cup of coffee.”

River Valley Retreat owner Pam Hoffman said opening this retreat is a dream four years in the making.

“I love welcoming people, it’s my thing,” Hoffman said.

She has five uniquely themed bedrooms and bathrooms at the retreat that she rents out on Airbnb, but she also hopes the large space will be utilized for many special events.

“We just had an in house concert this last Sunday,” Hoffman said. “We had a concert with 25 people in here, this room will seat about 42 comfortably.”

Work is still underway on the big back yard, its a space Hoffman hopes to do host outdoor concerts, weddings and other outdoor events.

“I’m sitting on five acres and I’ve lived here since about 1999, so about 20 years,” Hoffman said.

She initially decided to add on so her sons would have more space when they come to visit with their families, but the idea quickly turned into the inspiration for the River Valley Retreat. A new home she is excited to share with others.

“Every guest is important and it has to be perfect for every person,” Hoffman said.

The River Valley Retreat is just a mile away from Strawbale Winery and Hoffman hopes more people will explore the winery and other businesses in the Renner area.