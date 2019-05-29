Ride sharing prices could drop

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Your future Uber or Lyft trip may be much less expensive! According to global bank, UBS the growing ride-share industry is getting more competitive.

That saturated market means lower prices for you the customer. UBS predicts prices will "fall by more than 80 percent and become cheaper than a metro ticket". Unfortunately, this could take a while.

The UBS report says this big drop in prices will be gradual, until the year 2030.

As we reported earlier this month, competition is heating up in Sioux falls with Lyft already in place and Uberready to start operations soon.



