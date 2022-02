WAGNER, S.D. (KELO) — A South Dakota traveler’s stop has a new owner.

RF Buche announced on Tuesday the purchase of Al’s Oasis in Oacoma. G.F. Buche Co. currently operates a Buche Foods grocery store inside the Oacoma complex.

RF Buche says Al’s Oasis will be managed by Sky Dine Inc., a family-owned Sioux Falls Company. Sky Dine says they plan on restoring the restaurant hours to include breakfast again in the future.