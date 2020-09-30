Retail showdown: Target Deal Days to be held same time as Amazon’s Prime Day sales

FILE: LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 28: The exterior of a Target store on February 28, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

(NEXSTAR) — Target is set to go head to head with Amazon this holiday season, “with no membership fees required.”

The retailer says “Target Deal Days,” its holiday shopping kick-off, will be held Oct. 13-14, the same days as Amazon’s Prime Day sale.

“This year, in a holiday season unlike any other, we know it’s more important than ever for our guests to get great deals in a convenient and safe shopping environment,” Christina Hennington, Target’s executive vice president and chief merchandising officer, said in a statement.

Target is promising deep discounts across departments, saying it will offer “more than double the deals compared to last year.”

“We’re letting guests know they don’t need to wait or face the crowds to get the best deals, all with no membership fees required,” Hennington said.

Target also said it will offer Black Friday pricing throughout the month of November, saying there will be “weeklong discounts and digital deals every day.”

In addition, Target’s Price Match Guarantee will extend beyond 14 days to run from Nov. 1 to Dec. 24.

Last year’s Target Deal Days also fell on the same dates as Prime Day — July 15-16.