Restaurants announced for the Downtown Pork Showdown

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)– 16 restaurants are taking part in the first Downtown Pork Showdown in Sioux Falls.
The Showdown runs September 3 through September 30. Diners will order a featured pork dish from the restaurants and vote on a variety of categories.
The restaurants competing include:
- Blarney Stone Pub
- Chef Lance’s on Phillips
- Crawford’s
- DaDa Gastropub
- Holiday Inn City Centre
- La Luna Café
- Leonardo’s Café at the Washington Pavilion
- M.B. Haskett Delicatessen
- Minervas
- Monks Ale House
- Ode to Food & Drinks
- Phillips Avenue Diner
- Pizza Cheeks
- Remedy Brewing Company
- Swamp Daddy’s
- The Treasury at Hotel on Phillips
The restaurant with the highest average score at the end of the month will be crowned the Downtown Pork Showdown Champion.
The competition is similar to the annual Burger Battle.