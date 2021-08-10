Restaurants announced for the Downtown Pork Showdown

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)– 16 restaurants are taking part in the first Downtown Pork Showdown in Sioux Falls.

The Showdown runs September 3 through September 30. Diners will order a featured pork dish from the restaurants and vote on a variety of categories.

The restaurants competing include:

The restaurant with the highest average score at the end of the month will be crowned the Downtown Pork Showdown Champion.

The competition is similar to the annual Burger Battle.

