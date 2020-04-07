Restaurant relies on carry-out and loans while supplies run short

A local restaurant that already had a strong carry-out business may be doing better than most during the pandemic. But The Keg and its employees are still feeling the financial pain of a major decline in business.
People waited in line on a cold February day to welcome chicken restaurant, The Keg, back to the east side after a decade-long absence.
“Line out the door; maybe an hour wait and people would actually wait for that hour,” Server Shawna Severson said.
Shawna Severson has been working as a server at Sioux Falls restaurants for 15 years and was excited to move over to The Keg when it opened. She was doing well with tips, until the pandemic forced the restaurant to close its dining room.
“It’s a tough situation, not working your hours; not making the money as you are serving,” Severson said.
“A lot of our servers have gone to take-out or answering phones. They’re still being able to make some money maybe not as much as they were anticipating,” Scott said.
The Keg was just approved for the Paycheck Protection Program loans this week. The loans will be forgiven as long as The Keg meets certain requirements regarding keeping employees on the payroll.
“So we’ve been looking really hard for other jobs for them to do besides their day-to-day to make sure they’re getting their hours. That way we can sanitize and clean these places and strip them down and rebuild them,” Scott said.
The Keg says another unexpected hardship due to COVID-19 is a supply shortage to operate its carry-out business.
“Our main items; our chicken, our tenders, our gizzards–that’s not a problem–it’s a lot of the dry goods: our boxes, our containers we put our beans in,” Scott said.
Scott says several of her suppliers’ plants in Chicago and on the West Coast had to close because of concerns of COVID-19 spread among workers in the facilities creating the shortage of dry goods. The Keg says it’s up to using seven different vendors to fulfill orders.