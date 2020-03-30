Restaurant in Western KELOLAND changes the way they serve the community

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A lot of KELOLAND restaurants are changing the way they serve food. Many are turning to curbside pickup and offering meals “to go.”

John Hey stopped by the Colonial house to pick up meals for people at Rapid City’s First United Methodist Church.

“A couple of meals during the week maybe a little extra on the side and just so that you got something to be a base each week to get by with so they don’t have to go out so much,” Hey said.

Now that Colonial House has a full To-Go menu, Hey and other customers can practice social distancing while supporting a local business.

“We can just come in and pick up the meals that we want and grab-and-go kind of thing and it really helps us out,” Hey said.

From sack lunches and TV dinners to baked goods and groceries, the Colonial House is doing it all. Staff members are hard at work to make as much as they can, as fast and efficient as they can.

“Our heat-and-eat is our classic reboot of the TV dinners and we took product that we already had in house and we created a myriad of dinners. We do have a couple breakfasts and a couple kids meals that we are working with right now,” owner Kevin Beshara said.

For each heat-and-eat sold, the restaurant donates a sack lunch to people who need it.

Since the dining rooms closed last Monday, some employees were sent home. However, with more to-do, more workers are needed.

“With that we hope to keep increasing and be able to put most of the staff back on, got my fingers crossed,” Beshara said.

The Colonial House hours will be 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day, when they will be offering curbside and delivery.

Check out their new To-Go menu and all other services.