SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A new restaurant competition brought in some big business for downtown Sioux Falls last month.

The impact report for the Downtown Pork Showdown shows more than 3,400 pork dishes were sold with nearly $51,000 spent.

The report says the event had a more than $154,000 economic impact.

16 restaurants participated in the first year of the Pork Showdown.