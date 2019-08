SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – If you put in a long day at the office, you’re not alone.

Americans spend a lot more time at work than people in Europe or Mexico.

And a new report says people in South Dakota work harder than those in most other states.

Only North Dakota and Alaska rank higher. A new Wallethub report says the Rushmore State is the third hardest working state in America.

The state ranks fourth for the least amount of leisure time.