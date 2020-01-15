Repairs underway at Original Pancake House as owners look to add second location

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Pancake fans will have to wait until the end of April or early May for the Original Pancake House to reopen in Sioux Falls.

The restaurant was heavily damaged when three tornadoes hit Sioux Falls on September 10.

Co-Owner Janet Eining says the remodeling process is underway and the dining rooms and kitchens should be ready between the middle of April and beginning of May.

“Might take us a while to get things rolling again but I guarantee it will be back to where it was,” Eining said.

All new windows have been installed at 41st and Kiwanis restaurant. Crews are currently working on HVAC. Reconstruction and new furnishings will be next.

While work is underway on a $1.7 million remodel job, OPH is also looking to add a second location in the city. There is a location identified, but no agreement is in place yet.

