Remedy Brewing expands to western South Dakota and Sturgis Rally

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls brewery is now expanding in western South Dakota, just in time for the Sturgis motorcycle rally.

“People come into town and they go, I want to try something local, I want to try something I can’t get in my home market. What do you guys have that’s specific to this area? So having our product there, being able to say we’re a South Dakota brewery is huge for us so we’re very excited,” Remedy Brewing CEO Matt Hastad said.

It’s the first year Remedy Brewing has been a part of the Sturgis Motorcycle rally.



“We just launched in west river second quarter actually,” Hastad said. “We were really lucky to be able to get a sponsorship with the Buffalo Chip so you can find our beer in cans and on draft there. And then we’ve got some good relationships with other bar owners in Sturgis as well like the Iron Horse Saloon and the Loud American as well.”



Remedy also has a sales rep in Sturgis promoting their brand, knowing they’re joining the ranks of many other great South Dakota beer brands.

“There’s many, many great breweries, craft breweries, in the whole Black Hills area, so getting into that, we’re not necessarily trying to replace people, just trying to add to the mix,” Hastad said.



They’re also hoping this new venture will help them continue to grow their operations in Sioux Falls.



“When it comes to a volume of beer sold, about one seventh of the beer we make goes out in our taproom and the other six sevenths goes out in cans and to other bars and restaurants,” Hastad said.

While the Sioux Falls brewery continues to look for new places to expand in South Dakota, they’re already in several cities throughout the Black Hills.



“We’re all over in Rapid City, I know we’re out in Custer, I believe the Knuckle is putting some of our cans on in their place, so we’re all over the Black Hills if you walk into different places and if you don’t see it, ask for it, so the more people that ask for the product, the more we can grow,” Hastad said.

Right now Remedy Brewing Company is only distributing in South Dakota and has not started branching out into any restaurants or bars in neighboring Minnesota or Iowa.