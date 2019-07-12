Remedy Brewing brews national attention with Viking-inspired beer

A Vikings chant has turned into a profitable product for a local brewery. Skolberry is the invention of Remedy Brewing in Downtown Sioux Falls. We find out how some national attention is giving new life to this purple beer.

In January of 2018, the Minnesota Vikings were making fans across KELOLAND shout “skol” as they made a run in the playoffs. It was during that exciting time for the Vikings, a local brewery came up with a sweet idea.

“We had this big, beautiful, full-bodied wheat beer and put a whole bunch of blueberry puree in there. It came out dark purple. I was just like, this is perfect timing! It’s got to be Skolberry, right,” said Tyler Jepperson, Chief Science Officer of Remedy Brewing.

Skolberry was an instant hit.

“Of course, when they’re doing well, we just flew right through it. Right? We made another batch for the NFC Championship game and it was going well, and then they lost and no one wanted the purple beer anymore,” said Jepperson.

The Viking’s success may have faded, but the excitement around the beer is still brewing.

Recently, ESPN put out a list of the Best NFL-Themed Beers across the country. On that list you’ll see Remedy’s colorful concoction in front of the traditional Viking horns.

“We’ve gotten a ton of emails from really all around the country. I’m in Virginia or North Carolina, how do I get this? What we do right now is just a small scale. We do have plans to scale up. In fact we’re building a production plant and canning lab here in town,” said Jepperson.

For now, the beer isn’t available anywhere. Skolberry fans will have to wait a few months until the next batch is ready.

Until then, they will have to wait for the flavors that mirror a typical season at U.S. Bank Stadium. “I always joke and say, it starts out a little sweet and always ends just a little bit tart,” said Jepperson.



Jepperson says Skolberry should be back around September. He’s hoping his team and beer will have a successful season ahead.