Rehfelds Art & Framing moves north on Phillips Avenue as architectural firm purchases former building

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A downtown staple recently made a move up Phillips Avenue. Rehfeld’s Art & Framing left its home of nearly 20 years near 10th and Phillip’s for a move north, just across the street from the new Levitt Shell.

“It was a lot of physical work, a lot of labor. A 35-year-old business takes a lot of time to move,” Gallery Manager Erin Castle said.

Rehfeld’s Art & Framing has had several locations over the years.

“They started at the mall, had a location on 41st Street at onetime, but downtown on Phillip’s across form Zandbroz, we were there for a good 20 years,” Castle said.

Now its former storefront is empty and will stay that way for shoppers, as the prime Phillip’s Avenue space was purchased by VanDeWalle Architects to help expand its growing office.

“When VanDeWalle purchased the building, we decided that it was a good transition time,” Castle said.

Rehfelds looked at several potential properties for the move, but landed on the Phillip’s Avenue side of the former Luciano’s building in Sioux Falls’ growing uptown.

“It’s kind of an art corner,” Castle said. “We’ve got Ipso up the corner from us, we have 8th and Railroad up the street. This is kind of what we hope to be developing into an arts district. And we’re right across the street from the Levitt.”

Staff at Rehfelds were able to transform the 120-year-old space into a functional gallery.

“We painted, we built tables, we built walls, from the ground up we were able to create it to our liking, so the things that we didn’t like about the old space we were able to recreate that for ourselves here,” Castle said.

Rehfelds splits the ground floor with Chef Lance’s restaurant. The custom frame shop and art gallery also has some future plans for the basement of the historic building.

“We do hope to turn into useable gallery space and hopefully host classes and figure drawing, that sort of thing is definitely in the plans,” Castle said.

Castle said Rehfelds Art & Framing is also a big supporter of local artists and will be hosting an art show Friday, December 4th inside the gallery.