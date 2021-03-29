Re-Bath to open Sioux Falls location Friday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls and much of South Dakota is experiencing a housing boom, leaving contractors busy working to keep up. That increased demand is attracting new companies to the area, including a nationwide bath remodeling company that’s about to open in Sioux Falls.

“Re-Bath is a complete bathroom remodeling company,” Sioux Falls Re-Bath general manager Rod Moeller said. “We rip everything out and can do the flooring, cabinetry, lighting, mirrors, everything in the bathroom.”



Re-Bath is a nationwide remodeling company with locations in 150 cities; the Sioux Falls store will be the company’s first move into South Dakota.



“Seeing how the construction industry is, people are staying in their homes longer and they’re getting tired of their existing bathrooms and that’s all we do. So we’re able to provide a really nice solution for a lot of folks in remodeling their entire bathroom,” Moeller said.



Sioux Falls has seen record building permits for new homes this year, remodeling permits haven’t seen a huge increase, but finding people to do the work is becoming more challenging.



“We are always looking for quality installers, people with finish work experience. That’s difficult in this market with the construction boom that we’re seeing,” Moeller said.



Re-Bath hopes to have a team of a dozen people by this summer, working to provide a quick turnaround for a full bathroom remodel.



“We can generally do a complete remodel in four maybe five days and do just the shower area in two maybe three days,” Moeller said.

Re-Bath manufactures its own bath and shower materials at its factory in Phoenix. The company will have all of its products on display at the new Sioux Falls storefront on 1110 W 41st Street that is hosting its grand opening on Friday.