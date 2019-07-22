Rapid City seeks public input for affordable housing resolution

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Rapid City wants to know what you think about affordable housing in the area. The city’s put together an online survey.

For a house or apartment to be considered affordable housing, it typically needs to cost less than 30 percent of a family’s income. Steve Anderson with Black Hills Realtors says that adds up to about $900 a month in Rapid City.

“Right now, we are in a huge shortage because even in the property management business, $900 a month gets you a one bedroom apartment and so for families that can’t afford it, they are either cramming into smaller places or they just got nowhere to be. So affordable housing is a big issue,” Anderson said.

The Community Development Department wants to change that. The online survey is one of the first steps in the process.

“The survey is out on the city’s website and simple short but to the point type of questions so what is needed, what type of affordable housing is wanted or needed, what is the range of costs that people are looking for, things such as that,” Young said.

The department plans to go through all of the answers and create a policy that reflects what the community wants.

“It’s good to get the public’s perspective. We may feel we know what things are needed or desired here at city hall but we want to see what the public feels out there or if there’s something we’re missing,” Young said.

“I think it is good that the city is taking initiative or at least going out to the public and asking the question of trying to tackle that on. But like I said, get the answers from the public but then also let’s see an action whether it’s from the government or from a developer or from somebody, somehow we have to get to affordable housing,” Anderson said.

The survey will officially end on Monday, August 19. The department hopes to have the policy approved in September.