Rapid City sales tax receipts pass $3M for June 2021

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Rapid City is seeing a booming year for sales tax.

In June alone, the city recorded more than $3.37 million; that’s a mark achieved for only the second time in city history.

The city says the total from January to June also far exceeds the previous mark, coming in nearly 23 percent higher than last year’s record for the same six-month period.

“The big surprise is the overall increase for the first six months of this year compared to a similar period from the previous four years. The level of increase in receipts is remarkable,” City Finance Officer Pauline Sumption said in a news release.