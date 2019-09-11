Raising recall awareness

Parents want what’s best for their kids. Unfortunately, you don’t always know if the products you buy are safe. We introduce you to a group trying to keep you informed.

We’ve reported on recalled products before, with parts that can harm kids. Kids In Danger is a non-profit working to bring awareness to products like these.

The group was started after the founder’s son was killed by a recalled product in 1999.

“What we found is that only 65% of the companies that have recalled children’s products in the last two years actually have a place on their website where you can learn about how to participate in the recalls,” said Nancy Cowles with Kids In Danger.

According to their recent report, even fewer were using social media to tell consumers about the potential dangers.

“The companies certainly use it to sell these products, so we think they should use it to retrieve them as well,” said Cowles.

Companies don’t actually have set guideline requirements for recalls. These businesses with faulty products get to work with the Consumer Product Safety Commission to come up with their own plan of action.

“Really the company has a lot of the leverage in it. If CPSC wants to do a recall without the company’s consent, it’s a very hard process involving litigation and money. And so oftentimes the company’s really have the upper hand, and can determine what they will or won’t do,” said Cowles.

Cowles says until the rules change, people should find ways to stay up to date on recalls. You can sign up for notifications from the CPSC, or Kids In Danger sends out a monthly list with pictures of recalled products.

You can also report products you have issues with to SaferProducts.gov.





